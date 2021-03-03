School and child care workers are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccination under the Texas Department of State Health Services distribution plan — a shift that area superintendents are celebrating.
“Last night, DSHS received a letterfrom the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services directing states to expand eligibility to include people who work in school and child care operations,” DSHS said in a statement. “The federal directive defined the people eligible as ‘those who work in pre-primary, primary, and secondary schools, as well as Head Start and Early Head Start programs (including teachers, staff, and bus drivers) and those who work as or for licensed child care providers, including center-based and family care providers.’”
Matt Smith, Belton Independent School District superintendent, said the announcement from the DSHS on Wednesday was welcomed news.
“As a superintendent, and frankly as a parent, I am relieved to know our educators will finally have the opportunity to get vaccinated,” Smith told the Telegram. “I hope that it means our school staff, who have never stopped serving our community during this pandemic, can continue their important work with more peace of mind and with the knowledge that the role they play is supported.”
Smith, whose district logged 11 active cases on Wednesday, praised his staff for their commitment to education despite an ever-changing worldwide pandemic.
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott shared Smith’s sentiment, and highlighted how this vaccination strategy might accelerate the timeline for all students returning to in-person instruction.
“Our staff members have been on the front lines serving our students through in-person instruction for the last seven months and they deserve to be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” Ott said. “To include them as priorities in vaccinations only strengthens the safety and well-being of our educational environment.”
The Texas Education Agency also announced its updated public health guidance on Wednesday, following Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order Tuesday that eased COVID-19 mask requirements and occupancy restrictions in the state.
“Under this updated guidance, a public school system’s current practices on masks may continue unchanged. Local school boards have full authority to determine their local mask policy,” TEA said in a news release.
Temple ISD chose not to wait for TEA’s guidance.
Ott said the state’s easing of some statewide restrictions will not change its current health and safety protocols. The district reported one COVID-19 case between Feb. 25 and March 3.
“Temple ISD continued with the existing safety protocols until notified by the Bell County Public Health District and at this time, there has been no indication or notification suggesting otherwise,” Ott said in a letter to parents on Tuesday. “If that time comes, we will make the appropriate announcements.”
However, other districts are still evaluating TEA’s updated guidance. Belton ISD said district leaders will provide an update by Tuesday. Belton ISD remains in “scenario three” of its COVID-19 response plan.
Dashboard update
As Bell County continued to see its case incidence increase on Wednesday, the Bell County Public Health District stressed the importance of preventive measures.
“Our recommendations for prevention of COVID-19 remain the same,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Please social distance, wear a mask if you cannot social distance, keep your hands washed and stay home if you feel unwell.”
On Wednesday, the county’s top public health official reported that Bell County’s incidence rate reached 141.1 per 100,000 people — an increase of 32.5 since Friday.
“Though some of that is expected due to the case reporting interruption experienced last month, the increase is a bit disconcerting and we hope that levels out sooner rather than later,” she said.
Deaths remained at 377 with the last three fatalities announced on Tuesday, according to the health district.
“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Other area school districts
Eight student and 11 employee infections were reported in Killeen ISD over the last seven days — infections that brought the district’s cumulative total, since March 16, to 1,567.
On Tuesday, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novtony said his district had zero active COVID-19 cases.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Friday, Feb. 12,” Novotny said in a newsletter on Tuesday.