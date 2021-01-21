Bell County reached 200 COVID-19 related deaths on Thursday, as active cases fell to 2,360 — 115 fewer than Wednesday.
“The new deaths were for a man in his 50s from Bell County and woman in her 80s from Killeen … our condolences to the families during this difficult time,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District’s director, said.
These deaths were announced with Bell County now totaling 17,248 cases since March. At least 14,888 people have reportedly recovered, according to the health district.
Hospitals in the six-county area Bell is included in showed only four ICU beds available Thursday. The ICU is used for a variety of patients, not just COVID-19.
Bell County also saw its incidence rate — which tracks the rate of new COVID-19 cases over the last 14 days — decrease for the third consecutive day. The county’s rate, which peaked at 848.9 per 100,000 people on Jan. 8, fell to 650.3 on Thursday, Robison-Chadwell said. Known active cases have dropped by 516 since those reported last Thursday.
“Please stay safe and help us prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Robison-Chadwell said.
With variant COVID-19 strains being identified in communities across the country, Robison-Chadwell said none have been reported locally.
“I have not heard anything to indicate that strain has been detected here yet,” she said Thursday.
Area school districts
There are 58 active COVID-19 cases spanning 14 campuses in the Belton Independent School District: 12 at Lakewood Elementary, eight at Lake Belton High, seven at Belton High, five at South Belton Middle School, five at Belton New Tech High, four at Miller Heights Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, four at North Belton Middle School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Lake Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD also reported an additional three cases to “other departments / buildings.” These 61 combined infections represent about 0.41 percent of its population, according to district data.
Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said there are 16 active cases in his district after a fourth-grade student at Thomas Arnold Elementary tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
“Please continue to be careful through social distancing, wearing a mask, and avoiding large groups of people so we can prevent the spread of COVID-19 in our schools,” he said in his daily newsletter.
Killeen ISD has tallied 78 lab-confirmed cases in the past week, bringing its cumulative total to 1,219, according to district data. Elementary school campuses account for about 46.5 percent of all cases since March 16.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged cases reported between Jan. 15 and Jan. 21, showed 11 infections: six at Temple High, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Raye-Allen Elementary, two attributed to “administration,” and one attributed to “transportation.”
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 17,248; 14,888 recovered; 2,360 active, 115 less than Wednesday; 200 dead*, 124 with comorbidities (62 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there were 207 people listed as hospitalized, 2 more than Wednesday. Four ICU beds were listed as available, 3 less than Wednesday.
Temple: 5,488 cases (62 more than listed Wednesday), 81 deaths
Killeen: 6,480 cases (73 more than Wednesday), 56 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,334 cases (33 more than Wednesday), 24 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,127 cases (20 more than Wednesday), 18 deaths
Other: 1,819 cases (18 more than Wednesday), 21 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 80,388 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.