Gov. Greg Abbott announced more than $20 million in funding for Texans needing access to disaster crisis counseling services following the COVID-19 pandemic.
This funding — secured from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Regular Service Crisis Counseling Program — is supplemental to the $5.8 million in FEMA crisis counseling funds health officials announced in May.
“As the State of Texas combats COVID-19, we are ensuring that Texans have access to the mental health support services they need,” Abbott said in a news release. “Thank you to our federal partners at FEMA for their continued support throughout the pandemic and for providing this crucial funding for our state’s crisis counseling services.”
Sonja Gaines, deputy executive commissioner for intellectual and developmental disability and behavioral health services, said this grant extends Texas families access to needed services.
“People throughout Texas experiencing mental or emotional stress associated with the COVID-19 pandemic can get the support they need with the help of this federal funding,” he said.
This announcement came as the Bell County Public Health District identified 20 new cases on Friday.
“We are at 5,695 cases and 5,234 recoveries as of today,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “There were no new deaths reported.”
The Department of State Health Services reported there have been 785,830 cumulative cases in Texas, as 98 new COVID-19 related deaths were identified in the state on Friday.
On Thursday, Robison-Chadwell noted how the health district’s dashboard will not update on Monday, citing its status as a holiday.
“We will resume our data updates on Tuesday,” she said.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District has logged 26 cases of COVID-19 this week — approximately 19 percent of the district’s 140 confirmed cases since March 16. Sixteen cases have stemmed from “non-campus” buildings.
Belton Independent School District reached 10 active cases on Friday. These cases, which span across eight campuses (Belton Early Childhood School, High Point Elementary, Lakewood Elementary, Sparta Elementary, Belton Middle School, North Belton Middle School, South Belton Middle School and Belton High), represent 0.04 percent of Belton ISD’s population.
Temple Independent School District’s seven-day dashboard, which is currently reporting cases between Oct. 3 and Oct. 9, shows 14 active cases: seven at Temple High, four at Lamar Middle School, one at Bonham Middle School, one with transportation and one at “auxiliary.”
Academy Independent School District announced its first three lab-confirmed cases of the school year on Friday, after infections were identified at Academy High and the Bell County Alternative School.
Higher education
Both the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor and Texas A&M-Central Texas provided COVID-19 updates.
Texas A&M-Central Texas did not report any new cases of COVID-19 this week, according to the university’s dashboard. The university has had 12 infections reported to the safety and risk management office since March.
UMHB has four active cases of COVID-19, bringing its self-reported case total to 124 since tracking began on Aug. 1.
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site will continue offering free tests through Saturday. Registration is required and can be completed online at GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management.
The site’s testing hours are from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Killeen Special Events Center, 3301 S. W.S. Young Drive. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive test results.