Students in the Belton Independent School District will start the new school year on Sept. 8 under a hybrid schedule in which they will attend classes virtually and physically throughout the week.
“This will only take place from Sept. 8 through Oct. 2, and we’ll see and evaluate our plan and see out how things go moving forward and be in communication with our community,” Superintendent Matt Smith said Thursday in a video message to parents. “We decided on this because we want to prioritize safety and teacher planning in all of this.”
This decision — which the district said was based on the advice of local health officials — affects students whose parents decided they would attend in-person classes. All school districts in Texas must offer in-person classes and at-home learning.
Elementary and middle school students will be in school four days a week, with Wednesdays as an at-home learning day.
“What that means is our elementary students will be going to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday face to face,” Smith said. “Our middle school students … will go to school Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday face to face.”
High school students will be divided into two groups based on their last name that will alternate when they attend face-to-face instruction. They will attend in-person classes two days a week and the remaining three days will be at-home instruction.
“Also at the secondary level, campuses are implementing a modified block (schedule) for the entire school year,” Deanna Lovesmith, assistant superintendent of teaching and learning, said Monday. “Students continue to take the same number of classes, however, there are fewer classes in a single day. This will allow students to manage five rather than eight classes a day and will reduce transitions in the hallways.”
All campuses will be closed for in-person classes on Wednesdays for a deep cleaning.
“Those Wednesdays, I know they are inconvenient for our community, but we wanted to make sure we had a deep-cleaning day at each of our campuses on those days and we wanted to prioritize teacher planning,” Smith said in his recorded message. “So while your students will be at home learning those days, we’ll be making sure our buildings are cleaned and disinfected.”
The district told parents in a letter that because school starts on a Tuesday, the plan will be slightly different just for that week.
“Given the additional planning and preparation time our staff has had, the first week of school, Sept. 8-11, will deviate from the Scenario 4 plan slightly in that students will attend in-person classes on Wednesday, Sept. 9,” the letter reads. “You will hear additional details about the first week from your principal soon.”
This hybrid school schedule is scenario four in Belton ISD’s five-stage COVID-19 response plan. The plan starts with traditional, in-person classes in scenario one and with each level ratcheting up health and safety precautions until buildings are closed in scenario five.
Scenario four is the highest level before the district would have all students learn from home.
“We also know that we’re probably going to have to live within numerous of these scenarios throughout the year based on the health situation that comes our way,” Deputy Superintendent Malinda Golden told the school board earlier this week. “We’ve been planning for all five of these and being prepared for that (situation).”
Regardless of the learning scenario the district is under, administrators said all students will be using applications, such as Google Classroom and Schoology, to keep track of their assignments.
Spokeswoman Elizabeth Cox told the Telegram Belton ISD received its 5,300 new Chromebooks for students on Thursday. The devices, which cost about $2 million, are for third-, fourth- and fifth-grade students as well as all students at the district’s four middle schools.
Additionally, the district purchased 500 internet hotspots from the Texas Education Agency for $55,000, said Todd Schiller, assistant superintendent for human resources. Belton ISD is exploring partnerships with local organizations to sponsor families who need internet, Schiller added.
Belton ISD can switch to hybrid instruction for high school students at any time during the 2020-21 school year under a waiver administrators sent to the Texas Education Agency this week. The school board unanimously approved the application on Monday.
“This scenario four that we’re talking about, this hybrid-type of scenario, we don’t want to live in this scenario for a long time,” Smith told trustees on Monday. “We actually want to get people here, get things moving and hopefully loosen restrictions (in scenario four).”