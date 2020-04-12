The Junior League of Bell County is tasking the community to support small businesses and fellow individuals with the launch of the We over Me campaign.
We over Me yard signs are a way to show support for members of the community fighting on the frontline and to recognize the people who are staying home to protect others, while supporting local, small businesses. Yard signs can be purchased for $20. All proceeds will be donated to local businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19.
Signs can be purchased online at jlbellco.org. Delivery of the signs began April 2.
Within 48 hours of launching the campaign, the Junior League met its original goal and has since doubled it.
“At this point, our goal has been increased to $4,000,” said Junior League President Michelle Villarreal. “The plan for the community is to offer four individual $1,000 scholarships to small businesses in the community.”
Villarreal said the campaign will run through April 30.
“If we continue to reach our goals, we will continue to increase and hopefully impact even more,” she said. When someone purchases a sign, they are encouraged to nominate a small business. The scholarship recipients will be selected at random from the list nominees.
“We felt like that was the best idea rather than us choosing, overall,” Villarreal said. “And we wanted to continue to gain support and make sure that everybody could be involved.”
She said the Junior League realizes this is a time where people can’t be together, so the We over Me campaign is another special way to show support, not only to small businesses, but to individuals like stay-at-home-moms now homeschooling their kids or those who have had to transition their work life to home. She said yard signs can be purchased as a surprise and given as a way to show others they are not forgotten.
“So that’s also a part of our campaign is really just to show each other that we’re still together, despite the social distancing,” Villarreal said.
Junior League of Bell County is an organization of women committed to promoting volunteerism, developing the potential of women and improving communities through the effective action and leadership of trained volunteers. Its purpose is exclusively educational and charitable. The Junior League of Bell County supports the development and well-being of children in the community.