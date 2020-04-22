The Central Texas Food Bank will combat the growing need for essential supplies in the area Thursday by giving out emergency food boxes to residents.
The organization will use its Mobile Food Pantry to deliver two emergency food boxes, one filled with staple foods and another with frozen goods, to local families. The drive-through pantry will be held at the Temple American Legion Post 133, 1300 S. 25th St.
There has been an increase in the number of residents in need of these basic supplies as local food pantries see spikes in the number of residents who need assistance each week.
Darlene Alfred, board member of Operation Feeding Temple, a group of Temple food pantries, said that many of those who need help have always been ordinary people.
“The people who seek assistance from the food pantries are not just the homeless,” Alfred said. “You see those in need have always included the hardworking people in our community, our neighbors, our relatives, our co-workers and friends, however, it was easier when those in need were thought to be only the faceless, nameless, homeless in our community.”
Alfred said some of the local food banks have seen a doubling of the number of people served per week, with about 20 percent of those served coming for the first time.
Caitlin West, assistant director of St. Vincent de Paul of Greater Temple, said her clients’ needs have jumped from serving between 75 and 100 families per week to between 150 and 175.
David Caven, chairman of the Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church Food Bank in Temple, said that his organization has seen many new residents come through since the start of the coronavirus crisis. Caven said his group has worked to streamline measures for new visitors that allow them to get the help they need faster.
Caven said his group anticipates a jump in the number of visitors to the food bank soon, even though the number has remained constant until now.
“It has kind of been business as usual, however we have seen an increase of new people coming to the pantry,” Caven said. “We are sort of anticipating an increase (in traffic) here any day.”
Despite the demand for their work, volunteers that help run the food banks have had to choose between helping the community and trying to keep safe.
Caven said his group has had trouble maintaining volunteers after he sent home many of those considered at risk for the virus. However, teenagers who are homeschooled or learning remotely have replaced some older volunteers.
“We have had some volunteers in (the at-risk) category show up, and I sent them home,” Caven said. “Fortunately, we have had some teenage kids who have been out of school that have helped us. We are practicing all those guidelines to protect (residents) and to protect our volunteers as well.”
West said that while donations of either money or canned goods are welcomed, she noted local food banks can make money go farther than residents can.
“The money goes much further if you donate cash,” West said. “We are able to buy groceries at about 14 cents per pound from the Central Texas Food Bank. With that being said, I can get a whole box of green beans for $1.50 versus going to the store and getting a can.”