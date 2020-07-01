Bell County gained an additional 79 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, local health officials said.
That pushed the county’s total to 1,288 and increased the area’s positivity test rate to nearly 5 percent, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Wednesday’s jump is the third highest daily increase recorded in the county. On Tuesday, Bell County saw it’s highest increase, with 128 new cases.
The health district reported 30 additional recoveries, increasing that total to 407.
At least 26,018 tests have been performed in Bell County.
The health district did not report any new deaths. So far, 13 residents have died.