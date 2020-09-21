The Temple and Belton independent school districts reported newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 at campuses on Monday.
There are now three lab-confirmed cases at Temple High, two at Kennedy-Powell Elementary and one at Cater Elementary, according to Temple ISD’s seven-day dashboard.
“(The cases) were reported to us over the weekend,” Superintendent Bobby Ott said. “We already had Temple High School on the schedule for a deep cleaning after Friday’s case … and of course we took care of Kennedy-Powell on Sunday.”
Ott highlighted how Temple ISD recently was warned about the possibility of cases stemming from the Labor Day weekend.
“I suspect that's what we’re seeing with cases,” he said.
Belton ISD has three active COVID-19 cases after an individual tested positive from the Belton Early Childhood School, 501 E. Fourth Ave.
The district — which does not differentiate between student and staff cases — now has an active case at three different campuses: Belton Early Childhood School, North Belton Middle School and South Belton Middle School.
Salado Independent School District has not reported any new cases since a student in the 11th grade was diagnosed on Wednesday.
In West Bell County, the Killeen Independent School District reached 70 total cases on Monday after the district’s morning update. There have been 14 confirmed student cases and 56 employee infections in Killeen ISD since tracking began March 16.
These district updates came as the Bell County Public Health District identified 21 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the total to 5,221. There are 260 active cases in Bell County, and at least 4,884 people reportedly have recovered to date. Deaths remained at 77.
This was the health district’s first COVID-19 update since Friday.
Killeen leads Bell County cities with known cases with 1,853, while Temple has 1,702 documented infections. Belton’s 76513 ZIP code has tallied 694 cases, and Harker Heights has accumulated 333 confirmed cases.
Bell County infections, which include small towns and unincorporated areas, have registered 639 confirmed cases.
Women continue to account for the most confirmed infections in Bell County, contributing to 54 percent of Bell County’s positive tests. However, health district data shows more Bell County men have died from COVID-19 with 57 percent of reported deaths.
There will be a free state testing site from noon to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 22, at the Copperas Cove Fire Department, 4515 S. Main St.
“The testing will be done as a drive-through,” Copperas Cove Deputy Fire Chief Gary Young said in a news release. People “will receive the test while remaining in their car. Please enter the driveway behind the Fire Station from South 2nd Street.”
Participants are asked to register online before the date of testing at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome
Bell County’s COVID-19 threat level is at “level three” and will update after a weekly assessment on Wednesday afternoon.