The Bell County Public Health District announced Thursday that — for the first time since early this year — the county’s COVID-19 threat level was at its highest.
Nikki Morrow, interim director for the district, announced that the district moved the virus’s threat level from Level 2, significant, to Level 1 or severe uncontrolled community transmission. She said the move to the highest threat level is due to the continued high incidence and hospitalization rates.
The district reported that the most severe outcomes from the virus are mainly happening among the unvaccinated.
Morrow continued to encourage residents to get vaccinated as the district has seen increases in that area.
“Community interest in getting vaccinated is increasing as we see the severity of the pandemic and variants,” Morrow said. “We continue to encourage Bell County residents to get vaccinated and to protect themselves by wearing a mask until fully vaccinated. The vaccines provide a layer of protection which can prevent or reduce the severity of COVID-19, including death.”
In line with the threat level, the district reported Thursday the continued increase of active cases in the county. Active cases rose by 123, now reaching 1,264 currently reported, though no new deaths have been seen and remain at 471.
The county’s incidence rate also continued to rise to 348.3 cases per 100,000 people — similar to what the county was seeing in early February.
During the pandemic, the county has seen a total of 24,995 reported cases of the virus and 23,260 people having recovered from it.
Despite increases locally in cases, hospitalization rates in Trauma Service Area L — which includes Bell County — fell slightly for the second day in a row.
The region now has 17.89 percent of hospital beds filled by COVID-19 patients, remaining the service area with the second highest rate in the state. The service area is just behind Trauma Service Area S — which includes Victoria County — that has a rate of 19.67 percent.
County officials are asking those interested in getting the vaccine to go to www.vaccines.gov or text your ZIP code to 438829 to find a nearby vaccination location.