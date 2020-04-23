The cars were coming from all directions Thursday morning, converging on American Legion Post 133 in Temple.
Those traveling west and east on Avenue M and south on 25th Street were about to get some bad news. They were going in the wrong direction and would have to drive in the direction of Avenue R and take a spot in the parking lot of Travis Science Academy before they could enter the lines heading back to the American Legion where they could pick up the boxes of food brought in by the Central Texas Food Bank.
At one point, volunteers came rushing across the parking lot searching for jumper cables. A few minutes later, they were seen pushing a small compact car into the line.
Lusita Romero was lucky enough to be in a line in the American Legion parking lot, 1300 S. 25th St. at the start of the organization’s Mobile Food Pantry event.
Romero is a client of the Churches Touching Lives for Christ, a food pantry on Avenue G, where she gets groceries once a month.
“This is helping me out a lot, it will get me through the month,” she said of the food distribution on Thursday.
Romero worked part time at McDonalds, but she lost that job when the fast food restaurant cut back to drive-through service only.
“I cleaned the tables and the restrooms,” she said.
Luckily, Romero will return to that job when the restaurant opens its dine-in service.
“My boss called me and asked if I was going to come back and I told her ‘yes,’” Romero said.
Devin Schechter was a couple of cars ahead of Romero.
“This is my first time coming to a food bank,” Schechter said.
Originally of Shamrock in the Texas Panhandle, Schechter is now living in Temple with his wife’s family.
“There are five people in the house and this going to definitely going to come in handy,” he said.
Schechter is not working but had a job interview scheduled for the afternoon. It was with a company in Enid, Oklahoma, for work on wind turbines.
Those who participate in the special drive-through distribution received two emergency food boxes each, one containing shelf stable items and the other containing frozen items.
Combined, the two boxes contained about 48 pounds of such items as peanut butter, brown rice, canned tuna or chicken, fruits, vegetables, frozen chicken, frozen orange juice and bread. Actual contents varied, depending on availability.
An exact number of clients served Thursday was not immediately available, although one official said the event was intended to provide food for about 1,500.
Central Texans in need can also access food through the food bank’s network of partner pantries and Mobile Food Pantry distributions throughout the region.