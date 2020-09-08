The cities of Temple and Killeen will receive about $1.1 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding, U.S. Rep. John Carter announced Tuesday.
Temple will receive $409,099 in Community Development Block Grant funding while Killeen will receive $726,841, Carter, R-Round Rock, said in a news release.
The grants are part of $3.1 million in relief funds that includes money for Round Rock and Williamson County. The CARES Act established $5 billion in supplemental Community Development Block Grant funding to help localities prevent, prepare for and respond to the coronavirus.
“Six months ago when I supported the CARES Act, I knew how important it would be that the funding appropriated make its way to the local level,” Carter said. “Coronavirus has created challenges unique to each location, so I’m glad to see federal dollars put in the hands of local leadership to address their specific needs. This $3.1 million will go a long way in helping these communities navigate the unknowns caused by COVID-19.”