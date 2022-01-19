Demand continues at the Wilson Park vaccine and testing site, where residents can bring their children ages 2 and up to be tested.
Tests were not available for those younger than 14 during the first week of the clinic, prompting an outcry from residents.
City of Temple spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said the city requested the National Guard — the entity performing the test and giving vaccines at the site — to offer the tests for younger individuals.
“The Guard receives tests from the state,” she said. “They receive what is available, but a request was made that the state was able to honor. As soon as tests were available, we wanted to make sure this resource was available.”
During the first week, the site administered 1,320 tests and 65 vaccines. Nowlin said the site would run until Jan. 29, and it would be analyzed weekly to see if it would be expanded beyond the end of the month.
“Our desire is to help meet the need for COVID-19 testing as much as possible,” she said. “To have this resource readily available helps individuals determine if they should stay home, keep kids home or be able to return to work.”
The higher demand for testing is related to the more than 510 new cases of COVID-19 reported by the Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday for a total of 5,493 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,513.54 cases per 100,000 residents in the county — a new record.
Of the 42,612 cases reported since the pandemic started, 36,353 have recovered, and 763 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 214 of the 1,063 available hospital beds in the area been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Milam County
Milam County Judge Steve Young reported 170 new cases in the county and 161 discharged cases. The county currently has 347 active cases.
Ninety-three people have died in Milam County due to COVID-19. Four new individuals were hospitalized for a total of seven residents in local hospitals. Two of them are on ventilators.
A testing site in Rockdale showed a 52.2% positivity rate with 71 positive results out of 136 individuals tested.
The county, according to Young, also has an infusion clinic at the former Rockdale hospital that offers Sotrovimab — a human neutralizing monoclonal antibody with activity against severe acute respiratory syndrome — treatment. Call 512-853-0208 for more information.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Wilson Park in the south parking lot by the football field and softball complex near South 34th Street and East Avenue H in Temple. Testing is only for individuals 14 and older and vaccines for 12 and up. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday to Saturday through January.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Vaccine only sites
Vaccines will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today Thursday, Jan. 20, at Buckholts Community Center, 110 W. Main St. in Buckholts. Moderna and Pfizer, first, second, and booster shots will be available.
Vaccines also will be available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday at the Cameron First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, 710 W. Second St. in Cameron. Moderna and Pfizer, first, second, and booster shots will be available.
FREE TESTS, MASKS
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. In addition, 400 million N95 masks will be available free of charge at pharmacies and community health centers nationwide next week.