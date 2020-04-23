Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Thursday 3,199 coronavirus tests have been performed in the county.
That number is far greater — and more comprehensive — than the 560 figure the Texas Department of State Health Services released Monday. The release of the testing totals in Bell County comes after weeks of questioning from the Telegram and residents.
“That information, at least up to today, has always been collected. But it’s been collected at the individual health care provider facilities, whether they be public or private,” Blackburn said during a news conference from the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. “Again, as you’ve heard from week to week, (that) presents a little bit of a challenge at a local level to assimilate those numbers into one number and then report those with frequency and accuracy.”
Blackburn expects to begin reporting cumulative testing totals beginning next week.
The bulk of local tests have occurred at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple. Dr. Robert Greenberg, Baylor Scott & White-Central Texas Division’s chief medical officer of emergency services, said the hospital has performed 2,520 tests, with 102 positives.
The Killeen-based AdventHealth Central Texas has administered 575 tests and 5 percent have been positive, said Kevin Roberts, the medical system’s president and CEO.
The remaining tests were conducted at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights.
Officials from the county’s three main health care providers said they have an adequate amount of tests.
“All of your providers in the community have all of the testing they need,” Roberts said. “We’re testing every person that comes to us with a fever, a cough and other types of esoteric symptoms. We’re not being all that picky about that. If they have those symptoms, they’re being tested.”
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, said the county has roughly a 4.5 percent COVID-19 positive rate — a number that is comparable to other areas of the state and country.
“It makes senses from a mathematical perspective. Now again, you’re not testing every single person,” Robison-Chadwell explained. “It gives us a sample representation.”
The sample representation — a term frequently associated with scientific studies and political polls — is meant to reflect the greater population.
“When you’re talking about things like this, think about a scientific study,” she said. “What is one of the first things they tell you? We sampled this many people, right? That gives you the idea of this is kind of what it is representing in the population.”
That 4.5 percent positive rate is telling local health officials a lot about the COVID-19 pandemic in Bell County.
“It tells us that we’re flattening the curve here. It tells us that we have a relatively decent sample,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Again, it’s not everybody. We know it’s not everybody. You know it’s not everybody. We know there are people with clinical symptomatology, and we ask that they follow their doctors’ directions. But we do have a decent representation of illnesses in the community. And as we do more testing, we’re going to get better statistical data on that to represent that even more effectively.”
More testing sites are popping up in Bell County. There are several drive-through facilities, officials said.
“I think we’re going to see more of that across the county and the state,” Blackburn said.
The latest is Premier ER & Urgent Care, 7010 W. Adams Ave.
Baylor Scott & White has two: One at its main hospital in Temple, 2401 S. 31st St., and one at its Killeen clinic.
AdventHealth operates three drive-through testing sites: One in Killeen, another in Harker Heights and one in Lampasas.
Seton plans to set up its own drive-up facility later this week, Chief Nursing Officer Calee Travis said.
Health officials advised that residents must contact their care provider and check to see if they meet qualifications to be tested for COVID-19.