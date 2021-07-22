The Temple and Belton independent school districts are still actively exploring opportunities for its students, staff and surrounding community members to get vaccinated.
On Thursday, Belton ISD spokeswoman Karen Rudolph announced that Joe M. Pirtle Elementary School — 714 S. Pea Ridge Road in Temple — will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott said his district will host its COVID-19 vaccination clinic from noon to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Temple High School, 415 N. 31st St.
These free walk-in clinics, which are available to anyone 12 years and older, were made possible following partnerships with Baylor Scott & White McLane Children’s Medical Center.
“With the start of school right around the corner, we are grateful for this partnership and the ability to provide a convenient location for a community-wide vaccine clinic, Marylisa Fanning, Belton ISD’s director of health services, said in a news release. “The district does not require staff or students to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, but we’re happy to help make it available to those who want it.”
Although the vaccination clinics do not require an appointment, patients are encouraged to save time by registering for an account online at MyBSWHealth.com or by texting “BETTER” to 88408.
“Follow the directions and enter all information to create an account. Click ‘no’ when asked about an activation code,” Belton ISD said.
Ott emphasized how Temple ISD is excited to collaborate with a local health care provider in getting more Bell County residents vaccinated.
“We have a responsibility to our families, our staff and our students to uphold the safety and well being of all involved … so we’re going to offer multiple opportunities before school starts for people to receive vaccinations,” he told the Telegram. “Our goal is to maintain the high standard we have for public health and safety. That’s good for the community, that’s good for our school system and that’s good for our education.”
The Temple superintendent also noted how catch-up immunizations for children 12 years and older will be offered during the clinic at Temple High.
“We’re also going to be doing immunizations … that are required for children to have for seventh grade,” he said. “It’s certainly not uncommon that families in school districts sometimes aren’t able to start on the first day because they don’t have their required immunizations. So we’re going to go ahead and offer administering for both.”
Rudolph said residents can contact Belton ISD Health Services by phone at (254) 215-2043 for further information, while Ott said Temple ISD will release a detailed flyer at a later date.