A sock hop had been planned for Temple residents, but as with many activities over the past couple of months, the dance was canceled as a result of COVID-19 and the government directives that kept most people in their homes.
In place of the dance, members of Altrusa Temple set up tables outside at Rose Hall on Wednesday and had bags ready for pick up by seniors and the disabled residing in Temple Housing Authority facilities.
The bags included personal care items, cleaning products and some decorative items that can be used to celebrate Memorial Day and the Fourth of July.
The activity was the last project for Altrusa Temple President Carol White. President-elect Traci Squarcette will be sworn in as president on Tuesday.
Each year, the Altrusa Club holds numerous activities and fundraisers that fund the next year’s projects The money raised during White’s term is spent during the next club president’s time in office.
During 2019 Make a Difference Day, a similar giveaway was held for the housing authority residents, White said.
“We played bingo with them and fed them brunch and provided a goody bag,” White said. “Today, the message to the residents was to let them know they are loved and we care about them.”
Altrusa put together 60 bags and they went fast. The residents signed up for the bags and it was a first come, first serve basis.
Kathy O’Malley, a resident of the Temple Housing Authority’s Frances Graham Hall for a few years, almost missed out on getting her bag.
“I thought it started at 10:30 a.m., that’s what I wrote down,” O’Malley said.
A reminder call got O’Malley down to the parking lot in time to pick up a bag, she said.
O’Malley came to Temple to be closer to her son and it’s the two grandchildren, ages 13 and 7, that keep her here.
“They are my pride and joy,” O’Malley said.
Temple Altrusa probably participates in about 40 projects a year.
“It’s been a little different this year because of the coronavirus,” White said.
One of the larger annual projects, Camp Dreamcatcher, has been canceled for 2020. Camp Dreamcatcher is a sleep-away camp for McLane Children’s hematology/oncology patients and a sibling. The camp is held in the Brazos Valley near Sommerville. Typically 95 to 105 children attend the camp.
“We do a Kids Against Hunger project, which we didn’t get to do this year,” she said.
Curtis McCullough, a resident of Frances Graham Hall, said he appreciated the bag of goodies.
“I’m not sure of what’s in there, but I’m sure I can put it all to good use,” McCullough said.