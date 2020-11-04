A record-breaking 126,203 ballots were cast in Bell County during the 2020 election, according to local election officials.
That is the highest number of votes cast in the county’s history. It amounts to a 58.1 percent voter turnout — the highest percentage recorded in Bell County since 1988 when 68.34 percent of registered voters cast a ballot.
The county has 217,149 registered voters — another record high.
Interim Elections Administrator Matthew Dutton said he was happy with the turnout in the county and thought the extra week of early voting given by Gov. Greg Abbott helped on Election Day.
“There were some challenges, but I think (the extra week) was a net positive and some folks were able to get out earlier and it really did ease some of the congestion on Election Day,” Dutton said. “It was busy but steady, (and) it wasn’t overwhelming. We were happy with how everything went.”
Republicans won key races in Bell County. State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado, staved off a well-funded challenge by Harker Heights Democrat KeKe Williams for Texas House District 54. U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock, easily dashed computer engineer Donna Imam’s hopes of becoming the first Democrat to represent Texas’ 31st Congressional District.
Despite those losses, Bell County Democrats managed to pick up two additional local seats.
Democrat Martha Dominguez beat Republican Michael Copeland to become the Precinct 4 constable with 57.8 percent of the vote to his 42.2 percent. Dominguez is the first Democratic woman — and second woman overall — to be elected constable. Precinct 1 Constable Pat Duffield, who was unopposed for a full four-year term, was the first woman to become constable.
Dominguez will take over for Constable Edd Melton, a Republican.
Democrat Gregory Johnson also won his bid to be the Precinct 4, Place 1, justice of the peace — a seat that has seen a rotating cast of officials sit in it for the past four years. He won 56.5 percent of the vote to Republican Michael Keefe’s 43.5 percent.
Johnson will succeed current JP Garland Potvin, a Killeen Republican appointed to replace Democrat Daryl Peters, who resigned from his post in May. Peters was appointed to the seat in 2019 after a jury stripped Killeen Democrat Claudia Brown — who won the seat in 2016 after defeating Potvin — of her position.
Come January when Dominguez and Johnson are sworn in, only one Republican will hold a county elected office in Precinct 4, which covers West Bell County: Precinct 4, Place 2, Justice of the Peace Bill Cooke. That seat will be on the ballot in 2022.
Like the county, the city of Belton also saw a record-breaking number of votes in its municipal election. Belton had 9,374 ballots cast in its Council and charter amendments elections, according to the city. Its previous record was set in 1984 when 1,332 residents voted, according to city records.
The Temple Health and Bioscience District board of directors saw most of its members re-elected, with the exception of Brian Reinhardt who was replaced by challenger Jason Locklin. The district’s race had a total of 61,622 votes spread out between the six candidates.
Locklin received the most votes in the race with 12,813, followed by incumbent Tyler Johnson with 12,376 votes, Robert Cortes Jr. with 11,221 and Michael Norman with 9,443 votes. Reinhardt received 9,090 votes and challenger Damir Nizamutdinov received 6,679 votes.
District spokeswoman Ashley Schlosser said the district is still not calling the results of the last seat between Reinhard and Norman due to mail-in votes still being counted and how close the totals are.
Locklin, a professor of biology and a department chair at Temple College, said he was happy to be elected and was ready to get to work.
“I’m thrilled to be joining the board to serve Temple,” Locklin said. “We had a strong group of candidates and I hope that the two who were not elected will remain engaged in some capacity with the (district).”