On Friday, David Padgett, a manager with American Surfacing Materials in Temple, dropped off the food items the company had collected for Churches Touching Lives for Christ.
Padgett said the company’s CEO, Young Woo Cho, had suggested that ASM in Temple come up with an idea that would benefit the community.
“Cho’s thoughts were that we were fortunate enough to be working when others have lost their jobs,” Padgett said.
Padgett took on the project and confessed his expectations were high.
“We didn’t meet my personal goal, but that’s OK,” Padgett said. “It was pointed out to me that every little bit counts.”
Padgett delivered 56 pounds of food to CTLC.
“Every pound helps,” Chris Ballard, CTLC director, said. “We count every pound.”
Churches Touching Lives for Christ has been serving local people since 1994 and is located at 702 W. Ave. G. The pantry is open 12:30-3:40 p.m. on Tuesdays and 8:30-11:40 a.m. on Saturdays.
Retha Snelson, a CTLC volunteer, told Padgett that any of the people he works with wanted to volunteer at the pantry they would be welcome.
“That’s a good way for people to get an idea of what we do,” she said.
Saturday is a distribution day and is great opportunity to meet close up the people served, Snelson said.
No one gets a salary at CTLC — everyone is a volunteer. The pantry is fortunate, Ballard said, in that businesses, churches and individuals regularly support the pantry.
People are hurting right now, she said. Former clients who had become self-sufficient and hadn’t been around for several years are showing back up.
“They had worked hard to get to a place where they could pay their bills, pay rent and buy groceries,” Ballard said. “When business had to shut down because of the shelter at home directive, many of these individuals lost their jobs and the bills began piling up. They came here because CTLC had helped them in the past.”