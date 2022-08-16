Bell County reported four new deaths due to COVID-19 on its dashboard Tuesday, raising the toll to 922 as the total reported cases exceeded 50,000.
Bell County Public Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said the deaths included a woman in her 70s, two men in their 80s, and a woman in her 90s.
The community burden level remains high in the county. At this level, the health district recommends citizens wear a mask indoors in public and minimize their time in crowded indoor spaces and stay up to date with COVID-19 vaccines — including a booster. Additional precautions may be needed for people at high risk of severe illness.
Cases drop
Sixty-six new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District for a total of 446 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 122.89 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 50,489 cases reported since the pandemic started, 49,121 have recovered, and 922 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 73 of the 1,049 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple and clinics.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.