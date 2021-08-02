BELTON — Bell County officials announced Monday that the Vehicle Registration Office in Temple was closed after multiple staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The office will remain closed through the end of the week, a news release said. Offices in Belton, Fort Hood, and Killeen remain open.
Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke made the decision to close the Temple office after he learned of the positive tests Monday evening.
“The office had to be closed due to the number of COVID-19 positive test results among our staff,” Luedeke said. “We apologize for the inconvenience, but the health and safety of our employees and clients is our highest priority.”
Luedeke consulted with both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and officials from the Bell County Public Health District on how best to proceed, the release said.
All the employees with positive tests have been instructed to stay home and recuperate. The remaining staff have been asked to isolate and only return to work after a period of quarantine and a subsequent negative test.
Bell County staff in neighboring offices were made aware of the situation Monday evening and are following guidance from the Bell County Public Health District, depending on levels of exposure.
All appointments for the Temple office have been canceled until Monday, the release said. However, appointments can still be made for either the Belton or Killeen offices by visiting the Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector website.