The first wave of COVID-19 vaccinations in Bell County will be administered to health care workers, County Judge David Blackburn said in a Monday meeting.
These guiding principles for COVID-19 allocation — determined by the Texas Department of State Health Service — has the general public slated to receive the vaccine last. Texas’ first shipment of vaccines will be distributed next week, according to the governor's office.
“Baylor Scott & White has been notified that they will be receiving 3,900 vaccinations within the next few days, and then they will begin the process of allocating those vaccinations according to the governor’s plan,” Blackburn said.
Although several providers in Bell County have been approved to receive vaccinations, Blackburn said only Baylor Scott & White has the equipment necessary for providing “ultra-cold” storage.
“When I last looked at the site, I think there were 18 or 19 providers in Bell County that had signed up and had been authorized under the state to receive a vaccine,” he said. “To my knowledge, only one provider in Bell County has the ability to provide the ultra-cold storage, which is Baylor Scott & White.”
Bell County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Harmon said those who receive one of Baylor Scott & White’s 3,900 doses will need to receive a follow-up vaccination three to four weeks later — a procedure that could require a second shipment of doses to Bell County.
Blackburn emphasized how Gov. Greg Abbott has made it clear these vaccinations will be administered on a voluntary basis.
“There is no requirement that anyone takes the vaccine,” Blackburn said.
Commissioner Bobby Whitson also emphasized how it is vital residents continue to wear masks anytime they leave their homes — a necessary precaution he said, as Bell County is approaching 10 percent of its hospital bed capacity.
“The governor said if we reach 15 percent he is going to start shutting things down again here in Bell County,” Whitson said. “We need to be conscious of that, and make sure that all of us are letting folks know that we need to stay away from folks the best we can ... Distance ourselves six feet or better and wear those masks if we can’t.”
His call for face coverings came with COVID-19 records continuing to be set, as the Bell County Public Health District identified 305 new cases on Monday — its highest single-day increase.
Bell County’s previous single-day record was reported on Nov. 23 with 195 cases.
“Unfortunately, the large increase in cases we were expecting has, in fact, arrived,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “This is a substantial increase over prior count days. It did take a little longer to log this many cases, so the full refresh may be a little after 4 p.m.”
Robison-Chadwell said this large influx of new COVID-19 data, which spiked Bell County’s incidence rate to 384.7 per 100,000 people, also included three new fatalities: two men in their 70s from Killeen and a woman in her 50s from Harker Heights. The county has now tallied 125 known COVID-19 related fatalities.
“It is always sad to have to add anything to the COVID-19 death data and our hearts go out to those that lost a loved one,” Robison-Chadwell said.
Active cases have now reached 1,396, and the health district is calling for anyone who may have been exposed to an individual with COVID-19 to isolate regardless of symptoms.
“Please help us stop the spread of this virus by abiding by the advice we provide, which includes social distancing, masking, hand washing, and staying home when sick,” Robison-Chadwell said. “This virus is very effective at spreading through asymptomatic individuals.”
Area school districts
The Killeen Independent School District registered 81 lab-confirmed infections in the last seven days — approximately 14 percent of its 577 cumulative total.
There are 15 active cases of COVID-19 in Salado ISD after a student tested positive on Sunday.
“A 12th grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday,” Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
Approximately 0.25 percent of Belton Independent School District’s population is recovering from COVID-19, according to district data.
These 36 cases span 11 Belton ISD school campuses: 12 at Belton High, four at South Belton Middle School, four at the Belton Early Childhood School, four at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Belton New Tech High, two at Lake Belton High, one at High Point Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School and one attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
The Temple Independent School District’s seven-day report is expected to update around 5 p.m. Its latest update — logging cases reported between Nov. 28 and Dec. 4 — showed 15 cases: six at Temple High, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary, four at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Cater Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary and one at Travis Elementary.