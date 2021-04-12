The Bell County Public Health District reported seven new deaths from COVID-19 Monday, including a local woman in her 20s.
Dr. Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the district, said the county last updated its dashboard on Thursday and has since seen the incidence rate drop to 81 cases per 100,000 people. The county currently has 294 active cases of COVID-19.
“We unfortunately do have seven deaths to add since our last update on Thursday last week for a new total of 420,” Robison-Chadwell said.
The deaths include two men in their 80s from Temple, a woman in her 70s from Belton, a woman in her 20s from Harker Heights, a woman in her 80s from Bell County and two women in their 60s from Killeen.
The county now has seen a total of 21,739 cases of COVID-19 along with 21,025 recoveries.
School districts
Temple Independent School District showed that it had three cases of COVID-19 on its seven day dashboard Monday. The cases include one at Temple High School, one at Bonham Middle School and one at Western Hills Elementary School.
Belton ISD reported nine active cases on its dashboard Monday across all campuses. One case was at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at Miller Heights Elementary, one at Sparta Elementary, three at South Belton Middle School, one at Belton High School and one at Lake Belton High School.
Killeen ISD had 46 cases of the virus Monday according to its seven day dashboard, with 30 students and 16 staff members with COVID-19.
Salado ISD superintendent Michael Novotny said the district still had five cases, one student at Salado Middle School and three students and a staff member at Salado High School.