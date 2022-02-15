With decades of experience in health care, Amy Yeager took the top position at the Bell County Public Health District this week.
Yeager, who was officially hired by the district in December, took the reins of the organization starting on Monday. The district made the announcement on Tuesday, detailing Yeager’s credentials for the job.
Yeager is taking over the position from interim director Nikki Morrow, who led the district since May when former director Amanda Robison-Chadwell resigned.
“I am ready for this new challenge and honored to lead the Bell County Public Health District,” Yeager said. “I look forward to growing with our team here and continuing to broaden our opportunities to serve and protect the public’s health.”
Before moving to the area, Yeager lived in Madison County in Illinois, east of St. Louis, Mo.
In Madison County, Yeager served for 21 years as the director of Community Health for the county’s health department. At the health district, she was responsible for many jobs, including organizing communications with the public.
Before working at the Madison County Health District, Yeager was the community health specialist for SSM Cardinal Glennon Children’s Hospital in St. Louis.
For her first job, Yeager worked as a preventions specialist at Chestnut Health Systems, a substance abuse and mental health agency.
While working for Chestnut Health Systems, Yeager also worked part-time as both an addictions therapist and as a resource specialist on the family resource phone line.
Yeager graduated from Pennsylvania State University in 1995 with a bachelor of science degree. She also received her master’s of public health degree from the Saint Louis University School of Public Health in 2003.
In the district’s announcement, Michael Blomquist, chair of the Bell County Public Health District board, said he was happy to have Yeager join the organization.
“We are excited to have Amy with us here in Bell County and look forward to her leadership, energy, and new perspective,” he said.