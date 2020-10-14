Bell County’s COVID-19 incidence rate rose to 112.1 per 100,000 people on Wednesday — a figure that was marked at 101.7 last week, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
Health district has shown incidence rate data has gradually trended upward since Sept. 16, when Bell County’s incidence rate was set at 73 per 100,000 people.
Although this data was previously updated only on Wednesdays, Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said future updates will include revised incidence rate data when necessary.
“This was done … to show the gradual increase in our incidence rate,” Robison-Chadwell said.
At least 5,354 people have reportedly recovered to date, and active cases increased to 407 — four more than Tuesday.
Local school districts
The Killeen Independent School District surpassed 100 staff cases of COVID-19 on Friday after three new infections were identified on Wednesday. Since March 16, Killeen ISD has totaled 158 lab-confirmed cases — 63.9 percent of which belong to district employees.
Active cases also are on the rise in the Belton Independent School District with approximately 0.07 percent of the 18-campus district actively recovering from COVID-19, according to district information.
There are four active cases at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton High, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, one at North Belton Middle School, one at Tarver Elementary and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Salado Independent School District has not recorded any cases of COVID-19 since Sept. 27.
Temple Independent School District has yet to update its seven-day dashboard, as new information is generally released around 5 p.m.
Area testing
A temporary COVID-19 state testing site at the Killeen Special Events Center — 3301 S. WS Young Drive — will continue operations through Saturday.
Testing will span from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, according to a city news release.
Registration can be completed on site or in advance at GoGetTested.com — third-party testing operated by WellHealth Management. Participants must provide a mobile phone number or valid email address when registering in order to receive results.
Tests are administered while participants remain in their vehicles.
All individuals at the mobile testing site must wear a mask including patients, passengers and personnel. Mobile testing is a program of the State of Texas through the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Texas Department of State Health Services. The city of Killeen is providing local support to this effort.