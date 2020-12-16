The Central Texas Food Bank will distribute food Saturday morning in Temple.
Volunteers will assist with drive-through distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Temple College, 2600 S. First St. in Temple.
Anyone interested in volunteering to support these special distributions can visit the Food Bank’s website, centraltexasfoodbank.org, and click on “Volunteer” to sign up.
“At these special food distributions, the Central Texas Food Bank will distribute free food to help those who are facing increased food insecurity during the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said in a news release.
These food distributions are primarily designed as drive-through events. However, no one in need of food will be turned away. Attendees will receive an assortment of food items which will vary, depending on available supplies, the release said.
Due to the coronavirus crisis, there has been a 220 percent increase in Central Texas families seeking food assistance for the first time, according to the food bank’s website.
In addition to these special distributions, people in need can access food through the agency’s network of partner pantries and mobile food pantry distributions throughout Central Texas, according to the news release. For the latest information on getting help, visit the organization’s website and click on “Find Food Now” to locate the closest distribution site. You can also call 2-1-1 for the latest information.
“The food bank stands ready to help all Central Texans affected by the pandemic, but we’ve seen demand for our services skyrocket recently, severely straining our resources,” the agency release said. “So if you’re able to help, we need monetary donations.”
To donate, visit centraltexasfoodbank.org.