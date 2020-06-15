Patients of the Baylor Scott & White Clinic – Northside will soon need to find a new facility for medical service following its closure next month.
The clinic announced Monday to patients of the Northside facility — at 409 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple — that it would be closing down on July 6 and transfer employees at the location to other facilities around the area. Employees of the facility will be moving to other clinics in Temple, Harker Heights and Waco.
For some patients at the facility, such as Temple resident Marry Bush, the closing of the Northside location will make it more difficult for them to see their doctors.
Bush, who has been going to the clinic since it opened, said she knows many in the community depend on the downtown Temple location and its close proximity to Interstate 35. She said it is especially convenient for her and other elderly residents in the area who come more frequently.
“My convenience is that I live on this side of town,” Bush said. “So with (my doctor), he is moving to the Westfield Clinic (in West Temple) and so I am now going to have to go way over there to see him. I wish this clinic wouldn’t close.”
Last month, Baylor Scott & White Health announced that 1,200 employees would be laid off due to the impact of the coronavirus.
“It is with great sadness that we share effective July 6, 2020, Baylor Scott Clinic-Northside will close,” the clinic said in a letter to patients.
Baylor Scott & White spokesman Deke Jones said the closure of the Northside facility will help free up staff so other current facilities can offer extended hours and better service.
“With these provider moves, more of our clinic locations will be able to offer extended evening and weekend hours to better serve our patients,” Jones said. “We are committed to facilitating a smooth transition of our patients’ care from the Northside clinic to our other locations.”
While some staff will be moving to other facilities, one of the clinic’s family medicine providers, Dr. Jocelyn Wilson, will be transferred to a clinic in Waco. Baylor Scott & White officials said they are working to reschedule the appointments of residents affected by the closure.
The clinic told patients that it plans on maintaining all medical records to make it easy for them to switch locations.