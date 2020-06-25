The coronavirus continues to rapidly spread in Bell County, with another resident dying from COVID-19 and an additional 68 residents contracting the virus on Thursday, according to local health officials.
A male in his 90s was the county’s 12th death, according to the Bell County Public Health District. There are at least 971 confirmed cases in Bell County.
An additional 20 residents recovered from COVID-19 on Thursday, increasing that total to 377.
At least 23,936 tests have been performed in Bell County.