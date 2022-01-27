The positivity rate of those tested for COVID-19 in Temple has declined, along with the demand for vaccines and tests at the city’s airport site.
“According to the 7-day rolling average on the Bell County Public Health dashboard, we seem to be starting our way down from the spike,” Temple spokeswoman Alejandra Arreguin said. “In addition to an overall testing decrease, the overall positivity rate of performed tests has decreased.”
During the first week of testing, the positivity rate for those tested was 39%, Arreguin said.
The next week, that rate dropped to 32%, followed by a 22% positivity rate in the site’s third week of operation.
This week, the site at the Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport, 7720 Airport Road, has performed 798 tests and 22 vaccinations, Arreguin said.
She added that due to the low demand, wait times are almost non-existent at the site, which continues to operate with one lane open.
“With lower testing numbers and very low vaccine numbers, there is already almost no wait,” she said.
City spokeswoman Kiara Nowlin said Temple is dealing with some COVID-19-related staffing shortages.
“While the city of Temple continues to have employees affected by COVID-19, we are managing absences so that service levels are not impacted,” she said.
Vaccines and testing
Testing and vaccinations will continue at Draughon-Miller Central Texas Regional Airport from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekdays until Feb. 11. The site offers testing for those ages 2 and up and any series of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine for those 12 and older.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.
County cases
About 447 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the Bell County Public Health District Thursday for a total of 5,160 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went up to 1,427.30 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 44,688 cases reported since the pandemic started, 38,740 have recovered, and 768 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 262 of the 1,115 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Temple ISD showed 33 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included three at Temple High School, six at Raye-Allen, five at Travis Science Academy, four at Bonham Middle School, four at Western Hills Elementary, three at Kennedy-Powell, three at Scott Elementary, two at Thornton Elementary, one at Jefferson Elementary and one at Hector P. Garcia Elementary.
Belton ISD reported 340 cases of the virus in the district, 128 confirmed and 212 probable.
Belton elementary schools showed 64 cases, ten at Sparta, nine at High Point, six at Charter Oak, six at Belton Early Childhood School, six at Chisholm Trail, six at Miller Heights, six at Pirtle, six at Tarver, three at Southwest, three at Lakewood, and three at Leon Heights.
Thirty-three cases were reported at the middle school level, with 11 at North Belton, eight at Belton Middle, eight at Lake Belton, and six at South Belton.
Thirty-one cases were reported at the high school level, with 16 at Belton High, 12 at Lake Belton, and three at Belton New Tech @ Waskow.
Killeen ISD reported 698 student cases and 278 staff on their dashboard.