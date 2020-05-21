The state of Texas will help out Bell County as it begins its plans to test all 1,100 people associated with the county jail after an employee tested positive for COVID-19 this week, Bell County Judge David Blackburn told the Telegram.
“We have received a positive response from the state with regard to furnishing us the collection kits,” Blackburn said. “We have also received a positive response from (Baylor Scott & White) for being able to do the testing. We are working the issue of who will do the collection as we speak. Hope to have that resolved within 24 hours.”
As the county’s top elected official received that news from the state, Bell County had its second largest single-day increase of COVID-19 cases Thursday when health officials said 11 more residents contracted the contagious virus.
That increased the Bell County Public Health District’s case tally to 274. Meanwhile, the Texas Department of State Health Services reported Thursday the county’s total at 282, which includes Fort Hood soldiers who live on base.
The county’s largest single-day increase was Wednesday when the health district identified 15 cases. Previously, the largest one-day jump was 10 cases, which happened on two separate days, April 9 and 16.
Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell previously said she attributed Wednesday’s spike to a combination of the county’s increased testing capabilities and more people venturing out to public spaces, such as restaurants and retailers.
“We might see a spike of say 15 in a day, perhaps. That wouldn’t be terribly alarming given the extreme increase in testing,” Robison-Chadwell said during an online news conference earlier this month.
The health district did not report any additional recoveries Thursday. So far, 150 residents have recovered from the coronavirus.
Likewise, the county’s testing number remained at 15,385. Robison-Chadwell has said the testing total may not be updated every day because of delays in reporting those figures to the health district.