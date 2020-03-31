Texas schools — including Bell County districts — will continue to remain closed through May 4, Gov. Greg Abbott announced Tuesday.
The Belton, Temple, Killeen, Salado, Academy, Holland, and Rogers independent school districts informed parents Tuesday about Abbott’s order and are aiming to re-open their campuses on May 5 — a date leaders say could change because of the ever-evolving coronavirus pandemic.
Abbott’s executive order issued Tuesday said schools in the state will remain temporarily closed to in-person classroom attendance through May 4.
“In a continued effort to slow the spread of the COVID-19 virus and prioritize the safety of our students and staff, our district-wide closure will remain in place through Monday, May 4, with students returning to class on Tuesday, May 5,” Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith said Tuesday in a letter to parents. “This reopening goal exceeds current federal recommendations and follows the announcement made this afternoon by our state leaders, but could change again depending on conditions a month from now.”
Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott echoed his Belton counterpart.
“That date could certainly change, but I would encourage our students to finish strong,” Ott told the Telegram. “Our students in Temple have always had a good reputation of finishing strong and I just want to encourage them to continue staying engaged. They should know that our staff is continuing to work hard and be committed to making sure they get an appropriate education.
Ott also sent a letter to Temple ISD parents and students.
“As you can imagine, these decisions are complex,” Smith said. “The decision to close school to protect the health and safety of students and staff appears easy. Yet we also fully understand the impact that school closures have on students, families and on our community.”
Districts plan to continue issuing frequent updates to parents and students as the academic year progresses.
“As important as school is to us, we realize that the health and safety of our students, staff and families in Rogers ISD far outweighs school in the big picture,” Superintendent Joe Craig said in a letter to parents.