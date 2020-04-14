The Bell County Public Health District reported Tuesday a three-person jump in local COVID-19 cases.
Bell County now has 100 cases, according to the health district. The Texas Department of State Health Services, meanwhile, reported Tuesday the county had 107 cases — a number that includes Fort Hood and can lag behind local health district data.
The county’s newest cases are: a Harker Heights woman in her 50s; a Bell County man in his 50s; and a Temple woman in her 70s.
So far, 49 people have recovered from the coronavirus, according to the health district.