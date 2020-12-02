GATESVILLE — The 4-H District 8 Food Show and Food Challenge is changing because of COVID-19.
The food show will be a virtual event, rather than the face-to-face contest held each year. The event is scheduled Monday, according to a news release.
The food challenge will be conducted for high school seniors Thursday at the Gatesville Civic Center, 301 Veterans Memorial Loop in Gatesville.
The challenge will be run in six heats to allow for a limited number of people in the facility.
A contest for junior and intermediate teams will be held in the spring, the release said.
Awards will be announced on Facebook and YouTube as well as the District 8 4-H website at https://agrilife.org/d84h/.