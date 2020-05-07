At the first public meeting in six weeks, Temple City Council members on Thursday didn’t wear masks although they stayed social distanced because of the coronavirus.
The meeting was just hours after Bell County Judge David Blackburn and health officials asked residents to continue practicing social distancing, wearing masks and washing their hands to prevent more infections.
Temple Mayor Tim Davis said he thought the public meeting and the workshop both went well in terms of social distancing and keeping those who attended safe.
“I was happy (with the meeting), and (wearing masks) was based on everyone’s own individual comfort level,” Davis said. “What my thoughts all along have been, is to give everyone the space to make the choice to wear masks and gloves by themselves.”
At least four people wore masks at various points during the meeting. Some city officials with masks took them off for the duration of the meeting. No one had gloves on.
For the past month, the Council had been hosting their workshops and meetings online to remain socially distant.
During the workshop and City Council meeting members had maintained social distancing as much as they could, only breaking it once the meeting was over.
Councilwoman Susan Long, who didn’t wear a mask despite bringing one, said the council members and staff are just trusting each other to be safe.
“Nobody is secure,” Long said. “We are just trusting that we are staying a distance (apart). We are winging it.”
The meeting also saw Long and Mayor pro tem Judy Morales take their respective oaths of office for their new terms on the Council.
The two women both ran unopposed for reelection and were declared winners at the beginning of March when the election was canceled. This will be Long’s second term serving on the Council, and Morales’s fourth and final term.
Terms on the Council last for three years and are limited to three terms, except for Morales, who was elected in 2014 when the limits were implemented and the rule allowed for an additional term.