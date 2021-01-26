The Bell County Public Health District identified eight COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday as active cases fell below 2,000 for the first time since Dec. 29.
These latest fatalities, which brought the COVID-19 death toll to 215 in Bell County, were for a woman in her 70s from Bell County, two women in their 80s from Killeen, two men in their 80s from Bell County, a man in his 70s from Temple, a woman in her 80s from Belton and a man in his 70s from Killeen, according to health district data.
“We unfortunately added eight new deaths … our condolences go out to their families,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said.
Bell County reached 17,809 cumulative cases since tracking began in March, as this death certificate data was obtained by the health district.
“We added 60 brand new cases today,” Robison-Chadwell said. “Yesterday’s total increased to 147. Our active case number is 1,883, and our incidence rate has declined to 518.8 per 100,000.”
Although Bell County has seen its active case count plummet from its 3,081 concurrent infections on Jan. 8, residents are still being urged to adhere to advised health protocols. Robison-Chadwell has previously emphasized how the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a region with an incidence rate of over 200 to be in a “red zone.”
“To put that into perspective, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers a rate over 200 to be a ‘red zone.’ ... So a 500 per 100,000-plus incidence rate is not good,” she said in late December. “We have a lot of work to drive that down.”
Bell County Museum closure
The Bell County Museum, 201 N. Main St. in Belton, is expected to remain closed through Friday following two employees contracting COVID-19, Bell County spokesman James Stafford said in a news release Tuesday.
Coleman Hampton, the museum’s executive director, was informed about the positive cases Tuesday. Stafford said Hampton immediately contacted both Bell County Judge David Blackburn and Robison-Chadwell about how to proceed.
“The museum created a COVID-19 protocol when reopened in June … we have been diligent about social distancing, mask wearing and sanitation efforts,” Hampton said in a news release. “Out of an abundance of caution, we made the decision to close the museum for 10 days.”
Hampton said the museum will reference its visitors log to contact those who may have been in the facility with the infected staff members.
“The county will be contacting those visitors directly even though Hampton believes that they would not have been within 10 feet of staff members,” Stafford said.
Lampasas City Hall closure
The lobby in Lampasas City Hall will remain closed until Monday after employees tested positive for COVID-19, city officials announced in a news release Tuesday.
“In order to provide continuity of service and to keep our employees safe, the lobby of City Hall will be temporarily closed,” a statement posted to the city’s website said.
Becky Sims, the city’s secretary, said two cases were identified on the premises.
“We had two cases here in City Hall,” Sims said. “We’re going to separate everybody and close it up for a few days, and make sure we come back fully staffed and ready to work on Monday.”
The employees who tested positive have been following quarantine protocols for about a week and are due back to the office soon. Sims said the closure is an effort to minimize exposure by minimizing the amount of people in City Hall.
Lampasas’ plan is to reopen the lobby Monday morning, and services will still be available via the drive-through window while the lobby is closed, according to the city’s website.
Area school districts
Salado Independent School District has 19 active cases after an infection was identified Monday.
“An 11th-grade student at Salado High School tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
About 73.7 percent of these 19 cases were reported in the past week, according to Salado ISD.
Belton ISD has 43 active cases spanning 17 campuses: eight at Belton High, six at Lake Belton High, five at North Belton Middle School, three at Chisholm Trail Elementary, three at Lake Belton Middle School, two at High Point Elementary, two at Miller Heights Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at Sparta Elementary, two at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High @ Waskow, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Leon Heights Elementary, one at Southwest Elementary, one at Tarver Elementary, one at Belton Middle School and one at the Belton Early Childhood School.
Belton ISD’s COVID-19 dashboard attributed an additional five cases to “other departments/buildings.”
These 48 combined cases represent about 0.33 percent of its population, according to district data.
Temple ISD’s seven-day report, which logged COVID-19 cases reported between Jan. 20 and Jan. 26, showed 14 infections: two at Temple High, three at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, two at Travis Science Academy, one at Jefferson Elementary, two at Raye-Allen Elementary, one at Thornton Elementary, one at Fred W. Edwards Academy and one attributed to “administration.”
Killeen ISD has registered 92 lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past week, according to district data. The district has now totaled 1,282 cases since March 16: 584 students and 698 employees.
FME News Service contributed to this report.
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 17,806; 15,926 recovered; 2,065 active, 182 less than Monday; 215 dead*, 134 with comorbidities (62.33 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there were 196 people listed as hospitalized, 9 less than Monday. 21 ICU beds were listed as available, 13 more than Monday.
Temple: 5,682 cases (49 more than listed Monday), 82 deaths
Killeen: 6,674 cases (70 more than Monday), 62 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 2,414 cases (11 more than Monday), 28 deaths
Harker Heights: 1,167 cases (10 more than Monday), 19 deaths
Other: 1,869 cases (20 more than Monday), 24 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 81,522 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.