As some area students kicked off their spring semesters on Tuesday, Temple Independent School District Superintendent Bobby Ott placed an emphasis on sustained vigilance against COVID-19.
Ott — who visited six campuses on Tuesday to interact with faculty and students — said the day was “very positive” for Temple ISD campuses.
“When students come into a building, they’re excited not only to see their peers, but also to see their teachers,” he said. “That was obvious today … and there were several classrooms I walked into where teachers were placing real heavy emphasis on safety protocols.”
Ott stressed this focus on safety protocols with Bell County educators awaiting the COVID-19 vaccine — an immunization Ott said only school nurses have received so far.
“(The nurses) have been getting vaccinations on a staggered schedule in case there’s any side effects or anything like that,” Ott said. “And we’ve already reached out to our local health providers … to work together to offer the vaccinations to our employees. As soon as educators are up, we’re going to have a plan so that our employees can have the opportunity to get vaccinated.”
Although Temple ISD’s seven-day report showed 10 cases on Tuesday, Ott said that figure could rise in the coming days.
Other districts
Salado ISD — which joined Temple, Academy, Holland and Troy independent school districts in opening school on Tuesday — began the spring semester with 16 active COVID-19 after an employee at Salado High tested positive on Monday. Nine Salado employees and seven students are currently recovering from the virus, Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said.
Meanwhile, Belton, Rogers and Killeen ISDs will resume their classes on Wednesday, according to the districts.
Belton ISD also is stressing the continued importance of wearing masks, washing hands and maintaining social distance.
“We know that doubling down on these efforts is our best chance of keeping our schools open during the likely post-holiday surge,” Smith told the Telegram on Monday. “I’m proud of the collective effort by the Big Red Community and implore our teachers, staff and students to not let up on our shared responsibility to keep each other safe.”
Local health officials expect cases associated with the holidays to surge over the next two weeks, and Belton ISD is prepared to shift between phases in its COVID-19 response plan if necessary.
“While we believe that face-to-face learning is best for our students, the district has been preparing for multiple scenarios since last summer and is ready to shift learning environments if needed,” Smith said. “A shift in scenario may occur at individual schools or as a district depending on the specific situation.”
The district had 41 active cases on Tuesday: 12 at Belton High, six at Lake Belton High, three at Pirtle Elementary, two at the Belton Early Childhood School, two at Chisholm Trail Elementary, two at Leon Heights Elementary, two at Southwest Elementary, two at Lake Belton Middle School, two at North Belton Middle School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at High Point Elementary, one at Lakewood Elementary, one at Belton Middle School, one at South Belton Middle School and three attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
