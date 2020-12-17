The Bell County Public Health District identified three COVID-19 related fatalities on Thursday, bringing the death toll to 144.
“Those were for three women: one from Temple in her 60s, one from Harker Heights in her 80s and another from Killeen in her 80s,” Health District Director Amanda Robison-Chadwell said. “Our thoughts go out to their loved ones in this difficult time.”
Residents aged 60 years and older now represent about 92 percent of all COVID-19-related deaths in Bell County, according to the health district. Prior to Thursday’s update, comorbidities — deaths where one or more medical conditions co-occur with a primary health complication — were present for about 67.5 percent of this age group.
These deaths were announced as Bell County experienced a slight decline in active cases to 1,781.
“Our current total case count is 10,770 with 8,989 people having recovered from the virus,” Robison-Chadwell said. “We added cases for today and some from yesterday evening. The new total for yesterday is 139 cases and we have added 93 so far for today.”
Area school districts
About 0.47 percent of Belton Independent School District’s population has an active COVID-19 case, according to district data.
These 67 cases span 17 campuses: 14 at North Belton Middle School, 11 at Belton High, seven at Lake Belton High, five at Southwest Elementary, four at Sparta Elementary, four at Belton Middle School, three at the Early Childhood School, three at Tarver Elementary, three at Lake Belton Middle School, two at High Point Elementary, two at Lakewood Elementary, two at Pirtle Elementary, two at South Belton Middle School, two at Belton New Tech High, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Chisholm Trail Elementary and one at Leon Heights Elementary.
The district also reported an additional two cases that are attributed to “other departments / buildings.”
Temple ISD’s seven-day reporting period of Dec. 11 to Dec. 17 showed 12 cases: three at Travis Elementary, three at Cater Elementary, one at Bonham Middle School, one at Lamar Middle School, one at Hector P. Garcia, one at Kennedy-Powell Elementary, one at Scott Elementary and one at Thornton Elementary.
The Salado ISD has nine active cases, according to district data.
“We have not had any new reported cases of Salado ISD students or employees diagnosed with COVID-19 since Tuesday,” Salado ISD Superintendent Michael Novotny said in his daily newsletter.
On Thursday, the Killeen ISD added 14-day data to its COVID-19 dashboard.
“The new dashboard will continue to track ongoing cases for seven days, as suggested by the Bell County Public Health District, but starting today users will see an expanded view at the bottom of each page,” Killeen ISD said in a statement. “At the bottom of each page, users will now see the total number of reported cases in a 14-day period and the axis of the bar graph has been increased to allow users to understand the numbers with ease.”
Killeen ISD — totaling 792 cumulative cases — has tracked employee COVID-19 data since March 16, while student data was first added to the dashboard on Aug. 17. The district said this data will continue to be monitored over the holiday break.
“Over the holiday break, employees and parents must report any employee or student lab-confirmed COVID-19 test to COVIDreporting@KilleenISD, so that the district can continue to follow all protocols,” Killeen ISD said. “The KISD COVID-19 Dashboard serves as a tool to keep the public informed and also aid district leaders in making decisions that best safeguard the health of students and staff members. District Leadership monitors all COVID-19 cases on a daily basis.”
BELL COUNTY CASES
Total cases: 10,770; 8,889 recovered; 1,781 active, 18 less than Wednesday; 144 dead*, 87 with comorbidities (60.42 percent)
In Trauma Service Area L (Bell, Milam, Coryell, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties) there are currently 137 people hospitalized, 1 more than Wednesday
Temple: 3,422 cases (42 more than Wednesday), 55 deaths
Killeen: 4,071 cases (41 more than Wednesday), 44 deaths
Belton (76513 ZIP code): 1,387 cases (17 more than Wednesday), 19 deaths
Harker Heights: 721 cases (10 more than Wednesday), 14 deaths
Other: 1,169 cases (13 more than Wednesday), 12 deaths
*Death totals include numbers from state death certificates, which were added to state totals starting July 27. Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state and are added to total cases. Other numbers reported from the Bell County Health District based on 69,740 tests administered. State totals may vary as Fort Hood on-post numbers are reported directly to the state.
Go to https://tinyurl.com/y3pafeu7to access the Bell County COVID-19 dashboard.