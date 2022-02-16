Nine new COVID-19 deaths were reported Wednesday by the Bell County Health District, raising the toll to 817.
The new deaths include a woman in her 30s, a man in his 50s, three men in their 60s, two men in their 70s, a man in his 80s, and a man in his 90s, according to Bell County Chief Epidemiologist Costa Claver.
About 32 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district for a total of 1,040 active cases.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 286.56 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,825 cases reported since the pandemic started, 44,968 have recovered.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 149 of the 1,072 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported six cases of the virus in the district.
The cases included two at Belton Early Childhood School, one at Charter Oak Elementary, one at Lake Belton High School, one at Belton High School, and one at High Point Elementary.
Temple ISD showed no confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
Killeen ISD reported 20 student cases and nine staff cases on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported two staff cases and one student case in the last seven days.
Vaccines and testing
Belton ISD is partnering with the National Guard for a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.