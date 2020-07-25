BELTON — With the chances of playing a football season this fall amid the coronavirus pandemic already dwindled to next to none for small colleges all around the country, the American Southwest Conference and its member institutions — including Mary Hardin-Baylor — believe they have a plan that will benefit players this year and provide a big boost for teams in the 2021 season.
The ASC has set its sights on a five-game spring football schedule, culminating with a conference championship game. It’s all part of the league’s decision to move fall sports to the spring — a option finalized late Friday night — and limit the number of games, thereby saving the student-athletes a year of eligibility while also allowing for practices to be held during the fall semester.
“Our football team is always built in the spring. Not having the ability to do that last spring was really going to hurt us, but now we have the chance to do that this fall,” UMHB football coach Pete Fredenburg said Saturday. “Add on top that our guys will get five games of experience next spring, and those are some real positives heading into the 2021 season.”
Fredenburg and his coaching staff had long held out hope that football would be played this fall, but those hopes took a massive hit when the NCAA issued in-season testing guidelines that call for tests of every person associated with a program within 72 hours of every game.
“I’ve talked to a lot of coaches around the country about how they’re going to handle the social distancing, and I really felt like we were prepared to play in the fall,” he said. “But the cost of testing on a weekly basis and the problem of getting test results within a 72-hour window brought the probability of playing in the fall way down. Ultimately, that testing standard was overwhelming for a lot of conferences around the country.”
According to Fredenburg, the ASC’s preliminary plan is to divide its 10 football teams into East and West divisions with round-robin schedules. The divisional winners would meet in the conference championship game.
The league is expected to follow a similar spring format for the other fall sports, with the volleyball season comprised of 11 matches, men’s and women’s soccer nine each, and men’s and women’s cross country three meets apiece — all numbers that would keep the student-athletes from using a year of eligibility.
Fredenburg believes the biggest benefit is the number of practice days allowed under new NCAA guidelines issued during the pandemic. Instead of a set number of weeks in the fall followed by 16 days of spring workouts, football programs — as well as teams in all other Division III sports — now have 114 days that they can divide any way they want over the fall and spring semesters.
The new guidelines allow programs with positive test results to shut down for a while without losing any practice days.
UMHB football players are scheduled to report to campus Aug. 7 to begin the process of re-socialization, a period of few weeks in which players will be grouped in small pods and kept apart from each other. Athletes will be tested — albeit a smaller number and less frequently than every week — throughout out-of-season practice.
The one thing missing from all of this is a national championship. Fredenburg expects the NCAA to cancel its fall championships without rescheduling them for the spring.
“I don’t see any way the NCAA could have playoffs in the spring,” he said. “How could you go 15 weeks in the spring, turn around and have just July off, and then be right back at it again in August? That would be too much without a chance to rehab injuries.”