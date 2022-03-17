As new COVID-19 variants emerge and cause havoc in parts of Europe and Asia, Bell County officials report omicron is the only variant active in the county.
“Omicron is now the dominant variant in Bell County but also in the world,” said Bell County Health District Epidemiologist Costa Claver said. “The recent genomic sequencing test obtained from Baylor Scott & White for the week ending (March 13) indicated that omicron accounted for 100% of total cases.”
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on its information site that the virus changes naturally through mutations as it is transmitted from person to person.
“As the virus spreads, it has more opportunities to change,” the CDC said. “High vaccination coverage in a population reduces the spread of the virus and helps prevent new variants from emerging
Dr. Manjusha Gaglani, director of the Center for Research in Vaccines and Infections at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple, previously told the Telegram that RNA viruses need human cells to reproduce. As the virus interacts with the cells, errors occur, and new variants emerge.
“A lot of times, these variants make the virus weaker, and those variants don’t survive,” she said. “Some of the variants get more fit, and … they get some qualities that survive better. These are variants that are taking over. The less people that get infected, the less variants that are going around.”
County cases
Four new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the public health district Thursday for a total of 101 active cases, nine less than the day before.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 27.83 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 47,290 cases reported since the pandemic started, 46,312 have recovered, and 877 people have died.
The health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 35 of the 1,045 available hospital beds in the area taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Milam, Lampasas, Hamilton and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported no cases of the virus in the district.
Temple ISD did not report any cases because of spring break.
Killeen ISD reported two student cases on its dashboard.
Vaccinations, testing
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
A second-round free at-home test kits are available at covidtests.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service. The federal government authorized families who received the first batch of tests to place a second order.