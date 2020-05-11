Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is offering a Health Talk Express Program on Stress for the community.
The primary goal is to provide the community with information that would give individuals the tools to cope with stressful situations and explore how situations of uncertainty affect our mental health.
AgriLife specialists asked Ninfa Purcell to revamp the HealthTalk Express: “Stress Less: Mind Matters” to one that would include more information in coping with times of uncertainty.
The presentation is about 15 to 20 minutes in length.
The session will be 11:30 a.m. to noon Thursday on Zoom. The Zoom link: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8040900691
This is a free program. There is no registration, just log in. There will be a survey at the end of the presentation for participants to complete.
No one can avoid the unexpected. But there are simple steps can help a person better face life’s uncertainties, according to the American Psychological Association.
* Be kind to yourself.
* Reflect on past successes.
* Develop new skills.
* Limit exposure to news.
* Avoid dwelling on things you can’t control.
* Take your own advice.
* Engage in self-care.
* Seek support from those you trust.
* Control what you can.
* Ask for help.
Depending in how this session is received, additional Health Talk Express programs may be offered, said Jackie McLaughlin, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, Bell County Family and Community Health Agent
For information, call Lorrie Coop at 940-459-2651 or email ljcoop@ag.tamu.edu.