Temple ISD opened its “options application” at 8 a.m. Wednesday in Skyward, where parents can select their desired learning model for the upcoming school year.
Families have until 5 p.m. Friday to review and complete the application in Skyward. Students will be enrolled into the on-campus learning model by default if no selection is made.
However, Superintendent Bobby Ott said the district will know if the on-campus selection was automated, and will contact those families to ensure their decision.
“Campus principals will contact the families of students who did not make a request during the week of Aug. 10-14, and assist parents in completing the options application prior to Aug. 19,” Temple ISD said.
Ott told the Telegram he also recognizes not every family has access to the technology necessary for making a selection.
“If we have parents who don’t have technology or anything like that, we can facilitate their decision,” he said. “They could contact us and tell us what they want by phone or email, or we can arrange a time for them to come up and use a Chromebook themselves out in the foyer.”
Although Ott said he is not certain what learning model will be the most popular, he is inclined to believe that most families will opt for on-campus learning.
“I feel like the number of in-person (learners) has probably gone up versus what I thought it would be maybe a month ago,” Ott said.
He attributed two factors to that belief: delaying the start of school to Sept. 8, and their distribution of a return-to-school plan.
“They’ve had some time to read through those documents, and to watch the videos that we put out … So I think parents have a more clear understanding of what it looks like to come back to school,” Ott said. “These plans are very comprehensive, and in all fairness to families … I understand the hesitation.”
Ott advises families who are unsure of what selection to make to begin with the on-campus learning model.
“My advice would be to select in-person (learning) … because if you pick in-person and decide to pull your child for remote learning, you always have that option,” he said. “That would be the direction that I would go because you can always opt-in to doing remote at any time.”
However, Ott noted how students — who choose to switch from on-campus to virtual learning — will be locked into their new learning model for the remainder of the current grading period in addition to the next one.
“The flipside of that is if you pick remote initially, then you will be remote for the first grading period,” he said.