Following a two-week closure over a confirmed case of COVID-19, downtown Temple’s Bird Creek Burger Co. will reopen this week for service.
The restaurant announced on its Facebook page that it will reopen for business Wednesday. Service at the restaurant had stopped two weeks ago after an employee working there tested positive for coronavirus.
Bird Creek owner Jacob Bates said the employee who had coronavirus seems doing fine after two weeks but won’t work for another week to be safe.
“We are very excited to get back to feeding the community with whatever we can,” Bates said. “We are very appreciative to the support that we have seen.”
With the reopening of the restaurant, Bates has decided to limit customer’s interaction with pay devices by only having them insert their card and leaving everything else to the employees. The restaurant also announced that they will only be taking credit cards, debit cards and Apple Pay for the next few weeks.
Regular menu items can ordered for pickup or delivery.
In addition, Bates announced that the restaurant would be add a new menu for family meals.
“We are just trying to adapt to the situation, and I saw a need for (this) type of stuff,” Bates said. “The idea was that I wanted to be able to serve different types of cuisine that is a little bit off of the beaten path. Hopefully, we can try to provide more than we normally do.”
The family meals menu items include spinach lasagna and chicken enchiladas to individual portions of marinated salmon and herb-crusted chicken. Bates said he tried to provide a range of different types of flavors and foods, not just burgers, for people unable to get their usual meals right now.
Residents who order these meals will need to call or email the restaurant at least 24 hours in advance, Bates said.
“It is a little tricky being closed for two weeks because you don’t really know what is going to happen,” Bates said. “We have plenty of the stuff that we normally have and we have asked for a 24-hour advance on the heat and serve and take and bake stuff so we can do our orders accordingly. The goal for Bird Creek has always been fresh food and we certainly don’t want to take on more than we can serve.”