The Belton Independent School District will lift its mask requirement in schools on Tuesday — a board-approved motion that followed Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive order forbidding governmental entities from imposing mandates.
During a special meeting on Monday morning, Christina Wilson, a Belton resident, was grateful to the school board for giving its students and teachers a choice.
“I know these last few months have been heated,” she said during the Monday meeting. “We’ve seen a lot of testimony … and this issue is very emotional for a lot of people, so I want to say thank you for listening to our concerns. We do understand the difficulty in the position that you all have.”
But Latisha Lerma, another Belton resident, disagreed with removing the mask requirement.
“I just want to say excellent job — up until this time — BISD,” she said. “I loved all of the policies and mitigation (efforts) … because I think that’s why we were able to contain it. You did what you’re supposed to do and that’s what we want you to continue to do. This is a public school … you have to look at what’s right for the public and for the children.”
Belton ISD Superintendent Matt Smith called the executive order “frustrating.”
“We have said all along that we would focus on data, that we would focus on our local health authority’s recommendation, that we would focus on guidance from (the Texas Education Agency) and that we would listen to the orders of our governor,” he said during the meeting. “It stings and it’s frustrating when those don’t align because we have followed those (recommendations) throughout the year.”
Smith added how most entities, which rely on science-backed data, are still recommending masks.
“Our mitigation strategies have worked … and the guidance from our local health authority is to continue wearing masks, our guidance from (the Centers for Disease Control) is continue to wearing masks and our guidance from TEA is still — at this point — to continue wearing masks,” he said. “And our governor’s orders say (otherwise).”
The Belton ISD superintendent said the district is in a difficult situation as entities can be fined up to $1,000 if they don’t abide by Abbott’s executive order.
“We’re going to make the best decision we can possibly make given the hand we are dealt at this time,” he said. “We’re recommending that we remove the mandate for masks but make masks optional for our students and teachers for the remainder of the year.”
However, Smith urged families to continue following the guidance that the district has followed since the school year began in September.
“We highly encourage every family to continue masking practices and to talk to their primary care physicians to make good choices for their family,” he said.
Belton ISD trustee Janet Leigh hopes people will be respected whether they choose to wear a mask or not.
“Students can be the biggest supporters of caring for each other during this time and getting us through the end of the year with our kindness motto in hand,” she said. “It’s very important that we respect and give dignity to everybody’s choices on this.”