Bell County Judge David Blackburn said Monday morning that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s COVID-19 executive orders are more than enough to direct the ongoing pandemic response.
Blackburn said he saw no need in issuing another local directive mirroring Abbott’s latest order that loosened some restrictions and took steps toward reopening the economy,
“As a result of these orders that were issued on Friday, I see no value at this time in issuing local orders or directives,” Bell County’s top elected official said during a Commissioners Court meeting. “The response to COVID-19 is being managed by the governor’s office, and local orders, directives serve little purpose at this point — save and except to add another layer of regulations that are either superseded or unnecessary as a result of the governor’s actions.”
Bell County residents are still expected to follow the statewide stay-at-home order.
One piece of the local directives will remain in place.
“What will remain in effect is the recommendations on social distancing that have been attached to all of the local directives,” Blackburn said. “These are formulated at the local level in terms of recommendations and they have incorporated the guidance from the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as well as (the Texas Department of State Health Services) as well as the guidance from the governor’s office as well as the guidance from our local Bell County Public Health District.”
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the health district director, agreed with Blackburn’s assessment on discontinuing local directives, the county judge said.
Blackburn’s move does not affect the county’s disaster declaration.
“That will remain in place until the court determines that local disaster declaration needs to be rescinded or removed,” Blackburn said. “I would urge you to continue that local disaster declaration. That’s important, as all of you know, for reimbursement purposes both from the federal level and the state level. We need to maintain that in place for the duration of the event.”