A Temple Police officer rose to answer the call of duty at a local middle school this week.
Officer Undrea Mitchell filled in as a substitute teacher at Travis Science Academy for a pre-Advanced Placement science class, police and school officials said.
“This is what community policing is all about!” the Temple Police Department said in a Twitter post Friday. “When Travis Science Academy Middle School needed help with classroom coverage, officer Undrea Mitchell, stepped in to teach a pre-AP science class.”
Temple Independent School District administrators have worked to support classrooms impacted by COVID-19 by filling in as substitute teachers. The district lost almost 20 substitute teachers during the holidays.
Omicron variant cases forced teachers and staff to quarantine during the latest case surge in January and February, officials said.
Superintendent Bobby Ott and other administrators and staff members without regular classroom assignments have filled in as teachers. Ott spent a day as an instructor at Temple High after picking up a teaching schedule.
“I (subbed) for different content areas for teachers that have gone above and beyond to help others,” Ott said. “We are a team and a family.”
Ott praised Temple officers and Police Chief Shawn Reynolds for their work with Temple schools.
“Chief Reynolds and his staff have been fabulous,” Ott said Friday. “This is good for our youth, our officers and our community. Our police officers are guardians in service as opposed to bouncers and they know that trust and relationships are key ingredients in safety.
Eight officers, including a supervisor, work as school resource officers at 14 TISD campuses.
“When they are in schools, teaching in classrooms or out at extracurricular activities, they are building relationships,” Ott said.
Those relationships aided Officer Mitchell as he taught a class this week, officials said.
“He even quizzed students at the end to make sure they were paying attention,” the police department said in a Twitter post.