Although area school districts have repeatedly emphasized the importance of in-person instruction, state Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple, still expects the demand for remote instruction to still continue.
“We’ve been doing (virtual learning) for about 10 years … but we made significant strides in the past year,” he said during a community forum on Monday. “We’ve invested countless dollars, time and resources into developing all of these virtual learning programs, and we can’t let those investments … made through COVID go to waste.”
The Temple legislator — who noted that more than $1 billion in state and federal funds have been allocated for remote instruction since COVID-19 reached Texas in March 2020 — said Senate Bill 15 is slated to assist Texas’ efforts in maintaining virtual learning as an option for some students.
“Remote learning legislation is not only to provide choice and flexibility, but it is going to prepare students for that virtual learning in post secondary school environments,” Shine said. “There are thousands of students that excelled in the environment over this past year and we want to continue with that online atmosphere.”
However, Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott previously noted that there are a series of restrictions listed in Senate Bill 15.
Those restrictions include assigning virtual students as a separate campus for accountability ratings, only offering remote instruction for students in third grade to 12th grade, limiting remote instruction enrollment to 10 percent of the district’s population, offering remote instruction for an entire tested grade level, requiring a district rating of “C” or higher and having remote instruction-only educators.
“We do recognize that there are emergency situations for homebound services,” Ott told the Telegram. “In those cases ... TISD offers those services for students per a physician’s order. This service has been provided by public schools for years.”
The Temple ISD superintendent also emphasized how limiting in-person teachers from providing “synchronous virtual education” — under Senate Bill 15 — not only forces districts to hire more personnel but also to implement the program later into the school year.
“The year has started, and by time this gets rolled out fully, it will most likely be around Thanksgiving, which is disruptive in and of itself,” Ott said.
However, Shine claimed that these “guardrails” are to ensure fiscal responsibility.
“Some of those safeguards include capping the enrollment and monitoring the students enrolled in virtual learning ... because we want to ensure that they’re successful in the process,” he said. “We ultimately want to allow for districts to exercise local control. There are still many of us who believe that controlling things at the local level is more important than having a centralized (system) in Austin … so we want to be able to have districts make decisions in rulemaking to determine which students are best fit for the programs.”
Texas’ legislature will continue to discuss COVID-19 related legislation when it convenes for a third special session at 10 a.m. on Monday, according to the Governor’s Office.
“The Texas Legislature now has the opportunity to redraw legislative and congressional districts in accordance with the new census numbers,” Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news release last week. “In addition to redistricting, there are still issues remaining that are critical to building a stronger and brighter future for all Texans.”
This special session will include five agenda items: redistricting, restrictions on transgender student athletes, allocation of federal COVID-19 relief funds, COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the legality of certain outdoor restraints for dogs.
Shine placed an emphasis on the allocation of $16 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.
“There was a great deal of debate during the regular session where the governor wanted to retain the authority on how to spend that $16 billion dollars that the state had received in federal funds due to the COVID-19 (pandemic),” the Temple lawmaker said. “Through the appropriations process … we were not willing to approve the budget without a rider that allows the Legislature to be involved with the governor in how that $16 billion was going to be allocated across the state.”