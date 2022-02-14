Four new COVID-19 deaths were reported by the Bell County Health District as the death toll reached 808.
Nikki Morrow, the agency’s interim director, said the deceased were two men in their 60s, a woman in her 60s and a man in his 70s.
About 41 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by the health district Tuesday for a total of 1,201 active cases — a low not seen since Dec. 30, 2021.
The county’s incidence rate went down to 330.92 cases per 100,000 residents in the county.
Of the 46,733 cases reported since the pandemic started, 44,724 have recovered, and 808 people have died.
The Texas health district’s dashboard showed Trauma Service Area L had 152 of the 1,118 available hospital beds in the area have been taken up by COVID-19 patients. The service area covers about 512,799 residents in Bell, Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas, Milam, and Mills counties.
School cases
Belton Independent School District reported seven cases of the virus in the district.
The cases included two at Belton Early Childhood School, two at Charter Oak Elementary, two at Lake Belton High School, and one at High Point Elementary.
Temple ISD showed three confirmed cases of COVID-19 on its dashboard.
The district’s confirmed cases included one at Temple High School, one at Scott Elementary, and one at Bonham Middle School.
Killeen ISD reported 18 student cases and nine staff on their dashboard.
Salado ISD reported two student cases in the last seven days.
Vaccines and testing
Belton ISD is partnering with the National Guard for a free, walk-in vaccine clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 19, at the Pittenger Fine Arts Center, 400 N. Wall St. in Belton.
Several places in Temple offer vaccinations and testing, including CVS, Walgreens, Walmart, the Veterans Administration Hospital, and the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center and clinics.
Some locations may require appointments or allow walk-ins. Information about the nearest vaccine location can be found by calling 1-800-232-0233.
Free at-home test kits are available at covidtest.gov. Tests are limited to four per household and are shipped through the U.S. Postal Service.