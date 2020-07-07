Bell County added 108 new cases Tuesday as Coryell County recorded its third coronavirus death and new infections were reported at the Bell County Jail, a Salado pizza eatery and a Fort Hood child care center.
The county’s cases have reached 1,628, according to the Bell County Public Health District.
“We have seen more people in our community being hospitalized as a result of COVID-19,” Amanda Robison-Chadwell, director of the Bell County Public Health District, said. “As it has been for the last several updates those under the age of 60 are driving the cases with about 82 percent of all cases in those under 60 years of age.”
Bell County deaths remain at 13 and at least 26,878 tests have been administered to date, according to the county’s COVID-19 dashboard.
Texas experienced 60 new coronavirus deaths since Monday, which included the fatality in Coryell County.
Positive cases were reported Tuesday at the Bell County Jail, the Clear Creek Child Development Center on Fort Hood and Happy Pizza Co. in Salado.
Seven inmates at the Bell County Jail tested positive for COVID-19, Bell County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Reinhard said.
“We utilize a third party medical vendor who is housed within our jail by the name of Wellpath, and all inmates are being monitored for symptoms at all times,” Reinhard said. “One way to monitor is by taking temperatures of the inmates. When Wellpath comes to conclude that the symptomomology is there for an inmate to be tested, that test is immediately given.”
Areas in the jail are locked down to cease the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid cross-contamination between inmates, he said. An inmate who tests positive for the virus is moved to a negative pressure cell, isolated from other inmates and treated by Wellpath.
The Clear Creek Child Development Center, a daycare facility at Fort Hood, had three employees test positive last week for the coronavirus, Fort Hood officials confirmed Tuesday.
“Upon notification from employees of the positive results, measures were immediately taken to contain the potential spread of COVID-19 within the facility. Classrooms and common spaces affected were immediately closed and sanitized,” officials said.
Contact tracing has been completed and everyone involved has been notified, Fort Hood officials said in a statement.
The center, 41015 Clear Creek Road, has stayed open because the exposure was isolated, according to officials. It is open from 5:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and offers full-day, before and after-school care for pre-kindergarten children from Clarke, Duncan and Oveta Culp Hobby elementary schools.
Meanwhile, Happy Pizza Co., 108 Royal St. in Salado, announced an employee tested positive for COVID-19 in a Facebook statement.
“Today, we received notification that a Happy Pizza Company employee tested positive for COVID-19,” the statement said. “We have been in contact with the Bell County health department and are proceeding with the guidelines they provided.”
Happy Pizza Co. will be closed this week, and employees are self-quarantining as they start to undergo testing.
“The pizza truck will re-open when it is safe to do so,” the statement said. “This announcement was not required but we felt it was important to be transparent with our customers and the public.”
Robison-Chadwell urged people to wear masks and enforce social distancing as safety measures.
“We want to remind everyone that masking is about mitigating spread by reducing the chance that an individual spreads the virus while unknowingly contagious,” Robison-Chadwell said. “That is why we implore people to please mask if in a setting where social distancing is not possible, wash your hands regularly, do not touch your face with unwashed hands, avoid gatherings particularly if you are high risk and stay home if you are sick.
Telegram staff writer Deborah McKeon and FME News Service contributed to this report.