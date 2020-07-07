BELTON - Seven inmates at the Bell County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
Bell County Sheriff's Department spokesman Sgt. Robert Reinhard addressed some questions Tuesday in an email to the Telegram, but he hasn't yet confirmed whether the cases are in the Loop Jail or Central Jail.
Seven inmates tested positive for COVID-19, Reinhard said. One recovered, and the others are "being treated," according to Reinhard.
"We utilize a third party medical vendor who is housed within our jail by the name of Wellpath, and all inmates are being monitored for symptoms at all times. One way to monitor is by taking temperatures of the inmates. When Wellpath comes to conclude that the symptomomology is there for an inmate to be tested, that test is immediately given," Reinhard said.
Areas in the jail are locked down to cease the spread of COVID-19 and to avoid cross-contamination between inmates, he said.
An inmate who tests positive for the virus is moved to a negative pressure cell, isolated from other inmates and treated by Wellpath.
Among those isolated inmates is George Powell, according to Innocence Project Executive Director Michael Ware.
Powell's amended bond hearing is scheduled for Friday, and Ware wasn't certain Tuesday how the quarantine would affect the hearing, he said.
Although the judge hasn't specifically closed the hearing to the public, certain policies were set. Only one attorney may be in the courtroom for each side and one witness at a time will be allowed in the courtroom to testify. While waiting their turn to take the stand, those witnesses must wait in their vehicles until called.
"Because of COVID-19, we're in uncharted territory," Ware said.
The District Attorney's Office argued in its response to the writ that Powell had no proof he might have the virus or was in the presence of others who might have it. The DA's response said Powell was an obvious threat to the safety of the community and didn't cite any evidence he was a "subject of the lockdown," the response said.
"Defendant remains in the Bell County Jail, where the current COVID-19 status is unknown to the State and beyond its control," the response said. "Defendant has not presented evidence that he is infected with COVID-19 or in the company of any persons who are."
Powell told his wife, Tamara, their temperatures are taken and they are on a lockdown. The symptoms he and other inmates have, according to Powell, are weakness, coughing, fever, dry mucus buildup, vomiting and sweating. He added he has a weird taste in his mouth.
When Tamara Powell asked why her husband and others hadn't been tested for COVID-19, she was told that information wouldn't be released because of HIPAA - despite the fact she is an authorized agent for her husband, she said.
More information will be shared as it becomes available.