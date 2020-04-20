MOODY — Lori Squiers and her two children traveled from the Bryan-College Station area Monday to hike at Mother Neff State Park — the first day state parks reopened to visitors.
“We are not regulars, we have never been out here. We just wanted out of the house,” Squiers said. “We are just bored so we are playing hooky from home school to come out here.”
Squiers said that she heard about Gov. Greg Abbott’s declaration Friday that reopened the parks and started planning to get out of the house and put off home schooling her kids for the day. She and her children plan to visit Hill Country State Natural Area later this week to look at the bluebonnets.
Texas residents slowly trickled back into Mother Neff and other state parks Monday as a limited number of visitors were allowed at each facility.
Park Superintendent Melissa Chadwick said staff is encouraging groups to social distance themselves from others while walking along trails to prevent the spread of the virus. Groups are limited to no more than five people. State guidelines for the parks require visitors to wear some form of face covering during their stay.
Mother Neff will limit the number of visitors to 100 groups per day although that number is subject to change depending on park conditions.
Visitors are limited to day passes.
Chadwick said she didn’t have a total number of guests on Monday.
“Most people are just driving up and making the reservations in the parking lot,” Chadwick said. “It has been just kind of slow and steady. We are getting visitors but I wouldn’t say it has been a lot.”
Squiers said she was not worried about coronavirus while enjoying the fresh air at the park.
“I’m not (worried about the virus), not in the fresh air,” Squiers said. “In fact, I find it kind of funny that we have to wear masks in the fresh air. We’ll comply, of course, but I am not too worried.”
Hiker Karen Fraser, who normally visits the park at least once a week to walk the trails, said she was glad that the park reopened.
“I am glad to see (the park) open back up, I really am,” said Fraser, who also wore a mask. “I am a regular here so I hike here, and I camp here, too. I try and come at least once a week to hike, and when we camp, we usually stay the weekend in our RV.”