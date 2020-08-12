Bell County on Wednesday saw a significant drop in new COVID-19 cases and a slight decrease in its positive rate, according to local health data.
The number of new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday dropped by more than half when compared to Tuesday’s figures. The Bell County Public Health District on Wednesday reported 35 new infections and 90 additional recoveries. Previously, the health district reported 79 cases on Tuesday and 75 on Monday.
At least 3,965 coronavirus cases have been reported, with 2,937 recoveries.
The county’s rate of positive COVID-19 tests decreased by a smidge Wednesday — marking the first time it has ever dropped. The health district pinned it at 10.223 percent. On Tuesday, it was 10.228 percent — the highest rate reported in Bell County.
Amanda Robison-Chadwell, the Bell County Public Health District director, previously told the Telegram that health officials would need to see fewer people getting COVID-19 in order to see the positivity rate go down.
“It takes a lot to drive down the positivity rate,” Robison-Chadwell said. “What that means for residents is that we all need to focus our energy on preventing the disease by following all of the advice that’s been provided so far.”
At least 38,784 tests have been performed in the county. That figure, though, saw a modest increase from Tuesday. An additional 359 tests were performed since Tuesday’s update.
The health district did not report any additional deaths. By its count, 26 Bell County residents have died from the virus.
The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Wednesday that 44 Bell County residents have died from COVID-19 — an 18-person difference.
The fatality tally from the local health district and the state will differ because of their methods for recording a COVID-19 death. The Bell County Public Health District relies on hospitals to notify them while the DSHS uses death certificates that state the cause of death as the coronavirus.
Area figures
In Milam County, the Milano Independent School District said a student and an employee recently tested positive for COVID-19.
“Please be assured that those directly involved have been notified and are taking necessary precautions,” a statement from the district reads. “The volleyball and cross country teams have suspended competition and practices for two weeks. Both activities are scheduled to resume Aug. 24 based on the most current information available.”
This announcement comes after Milam County Judge Steve Young said Tuesday that a student athlete tested positive for the virus.
“This is a clear marker for what is ahead with schools opening this week,” Young said.
Milam County schools are scheduled to start classes on Monday.
“The health and safety of our students and staff are our first priority and will dictate how these situations are dealt with as they arise,” Milano ISD said in a statement. “We will face the challenges of the upcoming school year together as a community of people who care for one another. Thank you and please stay safe.”
Milam County gained three new COVID-19 cases Wednesday, according to the county government. At least 355 cases have been reported in Bell County’s eastern neighbor, with 332 recoveries and three deaths.
Lampasas County reported a single new infection Wednesday; at least 215 cases have been reported, with 170 recoveries and five deaths.
In Coryell County, seven residents contracted the virus. So far, 430 coronavirus cases have been reported, with 151 recoveries and four deaths.